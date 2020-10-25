1/1
Lula Moran
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lula Moran

July 25, 1936 ~ October 23, 2020

Gulfport

Lula Moran, Age 84, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Mrs. Moran was a charter member of The St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a caregiver for family members and the community. Lula cared for her husband during his illness and was the backbone of the family. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly and they looked up to her. She also loved and was loved by her nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Moran was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Moran; her mother Ruby Cuevas; her father, Daniel Stewart; her stepfather, Daisie Cuevas; her siblings Nora Mae Smith, Robert Stewart, Edward Stewart, Mary Todd, Elevetta Smith and Genny Vee Todd.

Lula is survived by her daughters, Vandy (Jerry) Davenport, Velina (Donald) Pittman, Sheila (Michael) Bounds, and Belinda (Lee) Stewart; her foster children, Karen Longo and Kevin Corley; her siblings, Hazel, Betty and Linda; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Lula loved cooking, gardening, shopping and family gatherings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday October 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Gulfport.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved