Lula Moran
July 25, 1936 ~ October 23, 2020
Gulfport
Lula Moran, Age 84, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Mrs. Moran was a charter member of The St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a caregiver for family members and the community. Lula cared for her husband during his illness and was the backbone of the family. She loved her family and grandchildren dearly and they looked up to her. She also loved and was loved by her nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Moran was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Moran; her mother Ruby Cuevas; her father, Daniel Stewart; her stepfather, Daisie Cuevas; her siblings Nora Mae Smith, Robert Stewart, Edward Stewart, Mary Todd, Elevetta Smith and Genny Vee Todd.
Lula is survived by her daughters, Vandy (Jerry) Davenport, Velina (Donald) Pittman, Sheila (Michael) Bounds, and Belinda (Lee) Stewart; her foster children, Karen Longo and Kevin Corley; her siblings, Hazel, Betty and Linda; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Lula loved cooking, gardening, shopping and family gatherings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday October 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport, where friends may visit one hour prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Gulfport.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com