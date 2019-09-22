The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Luly Williams


1924 - 2019
Luly Williams Obituary
Luly Krohn Williams

1924 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Luly Krohn Williams, age 95, of Gulfport passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Diamondhead. She was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was a member of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Williams, Sr.

She is survived by four daughters, Joanne Newman (Curtis), Dena Williams (Gary), Betty Hawk (Jerry), Jennifer Donaldson (Dennis); two sons, Hubert Williams, Jr. (Patsy), Dennis Williams (Gina); thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
