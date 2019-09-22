|
Luly Krohn Williams
1924 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Luly Krohn Williams, age 95, of Gulfport passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Diamondhead. She was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Williams, Sr.
She is survived by four daughters, Joanne Newman (Curtis), Dena Williams (Gary), Betty Hawk (Jerry), Jennifer Donaldson (Dennis); two sons, Hubert Williams, Jr. (Patsy), Dennis Williams (Gina); thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019