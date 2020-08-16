Lum Devon Head
1947 - 2020
Pass Christian
Lum Devon Head was born on October 13, 1947, in Bay St. Louis, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian, MS. A devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa (Papa), brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to so many, entered eternal rest on August 8, 2020, at the age of 72. He was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lishie D. Head and Colenia G. Head. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Emily Head and four children, Rockie (Tom) Helms of Cocoa, FL, Bryant Head of Biloxi, MS, Tracey (Don) Moody of Long Beach, MS, and Sean Head of Pass Christian, MS. He is also survived by his 7 precious grandchildren Logan, Kaylynn, Draven, Elizabeth, Prudence, Cameryn, and Kane.
Lum was a like a brother to many. He leaves behind many other extended family members including nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020, after 6:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 24503 Hwy 53, Saucier, MS. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Standard Sand Hill Cemetery.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road Chapel, is honored to serve the family.
