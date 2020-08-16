1/1
Lum Head
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lum's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lum Devon Head

1947 - 2020

Pass Christian

Lum Devon Head was born on October 13, 1947, in Bay St. Louis, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian, MS. A devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa (Papa), brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to so many, entered eternal rest on August 8, 2020, at the age of 72. He was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lishie D. Head and Colenia G. Head. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Emily Head and four children, Rockie (Tom) Helms of Cocoa, FL, Bryant Head of Biloxi, MS, Tracey (Don) Moody of Long Beach, MS, and Sean Head of Pass Christian, MS. He is also survived by his 7 precious grandchildren Logan, Kaylynn, Draven, Elizabeth, Prudence, Cameryn, and Kane.

Lum was a like a brother to many. He leaves behind many other extended family members including nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020, after 6:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 24503 Hwy 53, Saucier, MS. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Standard Sand Hill Cemetery.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road Chapel, is honored to serve the family.

View and sign the online tribute at www.BOKFH.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved