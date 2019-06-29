Home

Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Melvin Breland Jr.


1940 - 2019
Luther Melvin Breland Jr. Obituary
Luther Melvin Breland Jr.

1940-2019

McHenry

Luther Melvin Breland Jr., 78, of McHenry, died June 27, 2019 at Stone County Hospital. He was a member of Faithview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Melvin Breland Sr. and Nonnie McDonald Breland; his daughter, Ronnie Compton; his grandson, Hunter Compton; his son-in-law, Pete Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Tina Breland; his brother, Cecil Breland and one sister-in-law, Sue Breland.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Breland of McHenry; his children, Debbie Reynolds of Saucier, Doug Breland of McHenry, Robin Krol (Doug) of Perkinston and son-in-law, Harold "Tink" Compton of Saucier; grandchildren, Matthew Reynolds, Christy Herron (John), Brock Reynolds, Reagan Davis (Craig), Justin Krol, Cody Breland, Katelynn Krol and Natalie Breland and great grandchildren, Colby, Ellie, Cash and Jack and one brother, Ernest Breland of Hattiesburg.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Monday, July, 1, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with the services at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 29, 2019
