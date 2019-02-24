Home

Luz Badger Obituary
Luz Esther Badger

August 4, 1937-February 18, 2019

Biloxi

Luz Esther Badger, 81, of Biloxi, died February 18, 2019, at Blueberry Hill in Poplarville, MS. She was born on August 4, 1937, to Jose Cabrera-Berrios and Josefina Colon-De Cabrera in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Luz and James Fred Badger, II were married for thirty years. Luz was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family very much.

Luz is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jose Cabrera Jr.; one sister, Virginia Cabrera. She is survived by three sons: Ray Cardenez(Angela), Angel Cardenez(Michele), Juan Jose Cardenez; two brothers, Angel and Benjamin; three sisters: Angelica, Abigail, and Ruth; 10 grandchildren: Joshua, David, Angelina, Daniel, Brianna, Zachary, Felicia-Marie, Dylan, Dominic and Donavan; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Luz.

A private memorial service for family will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
