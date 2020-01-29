|
|
Lydia June Wallis Eriksen
1924 ~ 2020
Biloxi, MS
Mrs. Eriksen, age 95, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Biloxi. She was a graduate of Biloxi High School and a homemaker who cherished her family. She was an active member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Saints fan.
Mrs. Eriksen was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Lannette Wallis, Sr; her husband of 53 years, Gerhard M. Eriksen; her grandchild, Erika Delpopolo Thomas; and her siblings, Milton Wallis, Jr., James "Jim" Wallis, Sr. and Ruth Ross. Surviviors include her children, Gary (Shirley) Eriksen, Peggy (Tom) Delpopolo and Scott (Sandra) Eriksen; grandchildren, Ashli (Glenn) Gelder, Kelly Wright, Chad (Rachel) Eriksen, Christopher Eriksen, Stacy (Frank) Ziskowski, Angela (Josh) Tiblier, Allen Moe and Steven Moe; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was also survivied by her beloved turtle, Tobi.
The family wishes to express their special "Thanks" to the staff at Brookdale Memory Care Unit and Southern Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to , P O Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where friends may visit one hour before service time. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 29, 2020