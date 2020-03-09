|
|
Lynda Diane Gallagher
July 16, 1945 - March 3, 2020
Ocean Springs
Lynda Diane Gallagher, age 74, of Ocean Springs Mississippi, a mother, grandmother, and friend to many passed away at her residence on March 3, 2020. She was a loving homemaker that will be loved and missed by her entire family.
Lynda was survived by her sons, Charles "Rusty" Pittinger Jr. of Biloxi, MS and Stephen (Amber) Gallagher of Ocean Springs, MS; her daughter, Rhonda Pittinger Quezada of Gulfport, MS. Lynda is also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Irwin William Pennington and Nettie Holcombe; her husband, Richard James Gallagher; her two daughters, Cinthia D. Parker and Sharrly A. Dew; her first husband, Charles Pittinger, and her life companion Harmon Lee Jr. Lynda is also preceded in death by her three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Moore Funeral Services. The Funeral Service will Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 9, 2020