Lynn Hanshaw McFall



April 5,1954–July 4, 2020



Atlanta



Lynn Hanshaw McFall was born to the union of Hermon and Ethel Hanshaw on April 5,1954. On July 4,2020 she transitioned and rejoined her parents once again.She will be greeted in this Heavenly reunion by her baby boy Author Maurice McFall, her sister Barbara Marshburn, brothers Hermon,Jr, Charles and Kenneth Hanshaw. She leaves to mourn 3 daughters Shjuan, Melissa and Alysha McFall, survived by 8 grandsons: Sean Richburg, Dre Edwards, Justiz and King Walker, Kaire Wyman, Izaiah Michele, Ayden McFall, Fitzgerald Lewis V., her former husband and devoted friend Thomas McFall. Sisters Garnet Puryear, Beverly Smith, Carolyn Billups ( William), Mary Cooley(Alvin) brothers Joseph(Heidi) and Carl Hanshaw(Jackie). She was proud to be called Aunt Lynn to her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 11,2020 at Willis A.Watkins Funeral Home Atlanta, Ga.





