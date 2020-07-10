1/1
Lynn Hanshaw McFall
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Hanshaw McFall

April 5,1954–July 4, 2020

Atlanta

Lynn Hanshaw McFall was born to the union of Hermon and Ethel Hanshaw on April 5,1954. On July 4,2020 she transitioned and rejoined her parents once again.She will be greeted in this Heavenly reunion by her baby boy Author Maurice McFall, her sister Barbara Marshburn, brothers Hermon,Jr, Charles and Kenneth Hanshaw. She leaves to mourn 3 daughters Shjuan, Melissa and Alysha McFall, survived by 8 grandsons: Sean Richburg, Dre Edwards, Justiz and King Walker, Kaire Wyman, Izaiah Michele, Ayden McFall, Fitzgerald Lewis V., her former husband and devoted friend Thomas McFall. Sisters Garnet Puryear, Beverly Smith, Carolyn Billups ( William), Mary Cooley(Alvin) brothers Joseph(Heidi) and Carl Hanshaw(Jackie). She was proud to be called Aunt Lynn to her many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 11,2020 at Willis A.Watkins Funeral Home Atlanta, Ga.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved