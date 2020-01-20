Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
M. Dianne Collins


1952 - 2020
Marie Dianne Collins, age 67, of Gulfport, passed away on January 19, 2020.

Mrs. Collins was born in Quitman to Alexander Joseph and Bessie Marie Rolison Fleming. She was a homemaker and was very good at it. She was the birthday party hostess at McDonald's where she poured her heart and soul into making them special for countless children in her kids' generation. She maintained her membership at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Quitman.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert Irvin Collins, Jr.; her mother; her children, Robert I. Collins, III (Nicole), and Angela Fairchild (Chris); grandchildren, Kristen Fairchild (Zach), Kaitlyn Fairchild, Ashlyn Fairchild, Allyson Fairchild; great-grandchildren, Jace, Riley, Marie; and her brothers, Danny and Randy Fleming.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, from 4pm-7pm.

Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 11393 County Road 511, Quitman, MS, at 12 o'clock Noon. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Stroud Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
