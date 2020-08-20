1/1
Mac Reid
1942 - 2020
Mac Reid

July 7, 1942 - August 17, 2020

Pascagoula

McElvin "Mac" Reid, 78, a native of Pascagoula, MS, passed away this week. Mac was the owner of Reid's Plumbing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hayes and Texie Mae Reid. Mac is survived by his wife, Betty Reid and son, David Reid both of Pascagoula; two brothers, Tony Reid (Kathy) of Tennessee and Stephen Reid (Jean), of Alabama. In addition, Mac is survived by many loving family members both through marriage and life including Zeke, the grand dog.

Mac is best remembered for his kind and generous nature throughout his long tenure in the Pascagoula and South Mississippi area. He is loved and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life Drop-In will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1:30pm- 3:30pm at The Jury Room, Pascagoula, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association are appreciated. You may send condolence to his family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:30 - 03:30 PM
The Jury Room
