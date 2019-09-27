|
Mack L May
Saucier
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Mack L May, 92 of Saucier, who passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence. Interment will be at Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Willie Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy May; parents, Willie and Tera May; sisters, Alma, Claira Lee, Lessie Pearl, Eva Lois, and Ava Jewel; and three brothers, Charlie, John B., and Benson (Red).
He is survived by two sons, Roger May of Sebring, FL, and Randy Prine (Michele) of Lumberton, MS; three daughters, Cathy Rabalais of Denham Springs, LA, Sandy Jeter (Eddie) of Sherwood, AR, and Penny Hataway of Saucier, MS; brother, Clifton May of Baxterville, MS; sister, Ruby Nell Pittman of TN; grandsons, Michael, Bryan, Chad, and Chris; granddaughters, Wendy, Lynsey, Misty, and Katie; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Russell McNease, Johnny McNease, Travis Sistrunk, Steven Johnson, Charles "Bo" Davis, and Frank Witt. Honorary pallbearers will be John Craft, and Eddie Jeter.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 27, 2019