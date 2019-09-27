Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 731-2000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Hathorn Funeral Home
167 Hwy 198 E.
Columbia, MS 39429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mack May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mack May


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mack May Obituary
Mack L May

Saucier

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Mack L May, 92 of Saucier, who passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence. Interment will be at Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Willie Rogers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy May; parents, Willie and Tera May; sisters, Alma, Claira Lee, Lessie Pearl, Eva Lois, and Ava Jewel; and three brothers, Charlie, John B., and Benson (Red).

He is survived by two sons, Roger May of Sebring, FL, and Randy Prine (Michele) of Lumberton, MS; three daughters, Cathy Rabalais of Denham Springs, LA, Sandy Jeter (Eddie) of Sherwood, AR, and Penny Hataway of Saucier, MS; brother, Clifton May of Baxterville, MS; sister, Ruby Nell Pittman of TN; grandsons, Michael, Bryan, Chad, and Chris; granddaughters, Wendy, Lynsey, Misty, and Katie; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Russell McNease, Johnny McNease, Travis Sistrunk, Steven Johnson, Charles "Bo" Davis, and Frank Witt. Honorary pallbearers will be John Craft, and Eddie Jeter.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now