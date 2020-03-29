|
|
Mrs. Mae M. Bandoly
1928-2020
Biloxi
Mrs. Mae M. Bandoly, age 92, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. Mrs. Bandoly, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, was a Biloxi resident for the past 50 years. She worked several jobs throughout her life and was an outstanding volunteer for Family Services located on Keesler AFB. But was most happy being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Mrs. Bandoly was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert F. Bandoly, and her parents, Emil and Elsie Moller. She is survived by her two children, Margaret "Peggy" B. Nanninga, Ocean Springs and Robert L. Bandoly (Sirikan), Indianapolis, IN, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The Bandoly family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Seashore Highlands for their devoted and loving care. Also they would like to express appreciation to Kindred Hospice and Garden Park Hospital for making her last days comfortable and peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Humane Society of South MS, Gulfport, MS.
A private family service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020