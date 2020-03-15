|
Mae Katherine "Kathy" McLain
May 28, 1932 - March 11, 2020
Pascagoula
Mae Katherine McLain passed from this earthly life to her Heavenly Father's House on March 11, 2020. Kathy was born on May 28, 1932 in Jackson, Mississippi and raised in Laurel where she met her husband of 66 years, Thomas "Tom" McLain. The family moved to Pascagoula in 1968 after her husband retired from the Air Force. Kathy was an active member and teacher at First Baptist Church in Pascagoula Day Care for 25 years. She volunteered for 10 years at Plaza Nursing Home. In 2011, Kathy was awarded Adult Volunteer of the Year for the Mississippi Heath Care Association. She was a strong woman who loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Amber Hunt, Kendall Holder and her grand-dog, Sammy. Kathy enjoyed gardening, traveling, and volunteering.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Thomas McLain; sister, Vivian Hartman; nephew, Eric Hartman.
Kathy is survived by her loving daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Wilson and Phyllis Holder of Pascagoula; two granddaughters, Amber (Bo) Hunt and Kendall Holder; sister, Gloria Carr, Biloxi; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 10:00-11:30am, at First Baptist Church in Pascagoula. Funeral service will begin at 11:30 with Rev. Dennis Ray Smith officiating and burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Youth Department.
Family would like to express their gratitude to a very special caregiver and granddaughter, Amber Hunt as well as Deaconess Hospice Care and Beverly Dry.
You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020