Mrs. Mae Lawson
June 25, 1943 - July 15, 2020
Mrs. Mae Lawson, 77, of D'Iberville, MS, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mrs. Lawson was born in Brunswick, GA. She traveled most of her adult life with her family while her husband served in the Air Force, before settling down and planting her roots in D'Iberville, MS.
She was a wonderful seamstress, often making ball gowns, cheer leader costumes and patriotic shirts for the classic car club. She also made masks for all who wanted or needed them. She was an accomplished baker and cake decorator, making beautiful custom cakes for all of her family and friends' special occasions. But what she cherished and loved the most, and was most proud of, was her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellerree and Horace McCormick, as well as her sisters Hazel and Gladys and brother, Buddy. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dwight Lawson, daughters, Debbie Lawson Girouard (Layne), Denise Lawson Calamusa (Tim), and son Jeff Lawson (Lucy), six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was known for her beautiful smile and generous heart. Her home was always a safe haven for any and all who needed it. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was an Angel here on Earth and is now an Angel in Heaven, where she will surely be guarding and guiding us as all, as she always did.
If you would like to send flowers, please contact Doreen at the Flower Basket Florist on Howard Avenue in Biloxi or please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
in her honor.