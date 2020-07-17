Maia Rose Bouchard
1988-2020
Gulfport
Maia Rose Bouchard, age 31, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Born in Guam, she lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where she enjoyed the warmth of the sun and her many friends, since 1990. She attended Saint Thomas Elementary School in Long Beach, where she was Queen of the Krewe of Wrecks, Saint John Interparochial High School in Gulfport where she lettered in basketball and graduated in 2007, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. As a youth, she earned a junior black belt in Karate. She found fulfillment in Jesus Christ, her art, and her work. Her biggest joy and love was her son.
She is survived by her son, Ayden Stockstill; parents, Richard and Cynthia Bouchard of Gulfport; grandmothers, Patricia Cyr of Portland ME and Rosamond Bouchard of San Rafael CA; sisters, Cerise Bouchard (Craig Caudill) of Lexington, KY and Mireille Bouchard (Thomas Sartin) of Long Beach; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Joe Laminack, Sue Karagoz, Linda Schilb, and the staff of the Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 522 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507, or https://www.mcmrcm.org
Visitation and interment will be private, and a public Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
