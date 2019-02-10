Marjorie Moore Purdy George



1931-2019



Pascagoula



Marjorie Moore Purdy George was born on October 22, 1931 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Ernest D. Moore and Mrs. Marjorie Broussard Moore. Margie, 87, passed from this life on February 5, 2019, following her long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, Mississippi.



She graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1949, where she excelled in academics and athletics. She had a love for basketball and track with her lettering all four years. She attended the University of Southwest Louisiana and the Mississippi State College for Women.



Marjorie was married in Pascagoula to Gerald Gilbert Purdy in 1952 and later divorced. They had six children: Cynthia Purdy Canady (Randall), Kim Purdy Haskins (deceased) (Jerry), Ginger Purdy Christian (Kenny), Gilbert Ernest Purdy (Blanche), Toni Purdy Lindgren (John), and Keith Andrew Purdy (Barbara). She is survived by her 13 grandchildren: Erin Canady Beech (Cody), Russell Canady (Kayla), Ashley Haskins Brown (Jason), Kyle Haskins (Lauren), Corey Christian (Mary), Jason Christian (Valerie), Rebecca Christian, Moriah Purdy Hollander (Steven), Michelle Purdy, Monica Lindgren Ritter (Matt), Jake Lindgren, IV, Keith Andrew Purdy, Jr., Shawn Purdy, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marjorie George is also survived by her siblings: Genevieve Moore Harper (Everett), Patty Moore Warren (Leon), and Michelle Moore Ray (Ed), along with numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.



After a successful 22 year career at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Margie retired in 1991 as Manager of Admissions and Insurance/Government Claims. She would later open her own business as a Medicare Consultant before her ultimate retirement in 1993.



Marjorie always enjoyed traveling and cooking. While in Pascagoula, she attended Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, where she loved to share her voice with the Senior Choir. She was active in the Zonta Club for 10 years and served as President of the local Pascagoula Chapter for 2 years. After her move to Ocean Springs in 2000, she attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering her services to the Feed My Sheep Food Pantry, Our Daily Bread, St. Vincent De Paul, and Physician's Pharmacy.



Special thanks to Ms. Janie Hickson, RN and the staff at the Sanctuary House in Moss Point, Mississippi, for the loving care provided to Marjorie during her last years.



Visitation will be held at the Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Pascagoula, Mississippi at 9:30 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am with the Grave-Side Service to follow at Machpelah Cemetery, Pascagoula, Mississippi. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2019