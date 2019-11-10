|
Malcolm Merrill Snell, Sr.
1948 ~ 2019
Wiggins
Malcolm Merrill Snell passed away November 7, 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Jane Ann Lizana Snell, two sons, Malcolm "Mac" Merrill Snell, Jr (Emily) and Christopher Blake Snell, a stepson David Williamson (Julie), two brothers Tommy (Charlotte) and Gary (Karen), a sister Lisa Snell, three grandchildren, Jacob Morrow Snell, Adalyn Elizabeth Snell, and Olivia Merrill Snell, a step granddaughter Lauren, three nephews, and seven nieces. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. Thomas Henry Snell and mother Aliceada McInnis Snell.
Emerson wrote, "It is not the length of life, but the depth," and Malcolm's intensity for life is evident in the many friends that he leaves behind. After leaving the hospital to be comfortable at home, Malcolm's Louisiana hunting buddies built a wheelchair ramp at his house in the pouring rain, more testimony of his enduring legacy as "pal for life." Known to many as "Honest Malcolm," he never met a stranger, and what was his was yours.
Malcolm had a life-long love affair with hunting, fishing, speedy cars, fast boats, and the open water. He loved to cook for people on his Big Green Egg, and everyone loved what he cooked. He worshipped his family and his friends, and he adored his grandchildren. The Gulfport East '67 graduate would not want anyone's grief to ruin the day. He would suggest putting a prime rib or tenderloin on the smoker, raising a glass of single-barrel bourbon, and toasting the depth of a friendship.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Allison Wall and her office, where Malcolm never left without well wishes and a hug.
"Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity." Khalil Gibran
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2019