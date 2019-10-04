|
|
Mamie C. Chatman
Feb. 14, 1947 - Sept. 28, 2019
Gulfport
Mamie C. Chatman, 72, died in Ocean Springs. She was born to the late Oliver and Margie McCullum Easterling. She was a graduate of Carver High School in Collins, MS. She was a member of Mercy Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Usher's Ministry and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a former member of Brilliant Star #416, Order of the Eastern Star-Soria City Chapter. Mrs. Chatman was employed at Swingster Cap Factory for many years and was currently employed at Just for Kids Child Development Center, Biloxi. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roscoe Chatman; two brothers, Samuel and Anthony Easterling and one sister, Hope Easterling. She leaves to cherish fond memories, two loving daughters, Hope Pellum, and Faith Lee; two sons, Ezra and Timothy Clark, her four grandchildren, Tyeshaa and Tyler Hudson, Braxton Lee and Sania Clark; two stepsons, Jeffery and Ron Chatman; two brothers, James and Paul Easterling; two sisters, Betty Adams and Connie Easterling. Service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church, Gulfport, with visitation 9-11 a.m. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. www.jthallfueralhome.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019