Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Mamie Montague


1921 - 2019
Mamie Montague Obituary
Mamie Moore Montague

1921-2019

Biloxi

After ninety-eight years, a light as bright, beautiful, and steady as the Biloxi Lighthouse was extinguished when Mamie Moore Montague left this world for eternal rest on August 30, 2019.

To treasure her memory, Mamie left behind her beloved daughter and only child Charlene Montague Deaton, son-in-law Chris Deaton, and the treasures she was most proud of, grandchildren Boyce Logan Deaton and Claire Marlene Deaton, all of Biloxi. She is also survived by her brother, Dale Moore (Betty), of Guymon, OK, and second daughter, Rhonda Underwood Knesal and her beautiful family, of Gulfport. Numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews will also grieve the loss of the matriarch of the family.

Mamie was born and raised in Chulafinnee, Alabama. She was one of eight children born to the late Samuel and Jimmie Moore. Mamie's growing up years were spent on the family farm.

In 1941, she enrolled in Garner Memorial Nursing School in Anniston, AL. She graduated in 1944 and accepted the job of head nurse at Garner on the medical ward. Mamie came to Biloxi in 1945 to work as a nurse at the Veterans' Administration Hospital. Here she met Boyce Montague whom she wed in 1951 and shared 36 years filled with love and all of life's joys.

She was preceded in death by her precious husband, Boyce, and her brothers Virgil, Sammie, and Virlyn Moore, and sisters Mildred Buchanan, Lucy Moore, and Marjorie Flegel.

She was a born nurse, and the majority of her nursing career was spent at the VA Hospital in Biloxi where she retired with over 33 years of service to the veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Mamie was selected as the B&PW Professional Woman of the Year and belonged to the Golden Age Club. She was also a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Biloxi.

She loved to quilt, garden, travel, and watch the Atlanta Braves, but nothing gave Mamie more joy than her grandchildren. Going to the theatre to watch Boyce Deaton perform or following Claire Deaton's journey in Mardi Gras costuming were two of her favorite things. She absolutely loved playing "Chicken Foot" most every week with dear friend, Ann McVadon.

Mamie thoroughly enjoyed cooking for her family and friends; her fried chicken, chocolate cake, and cornbread dressing were legendary.

Mamie will be remembered for her love, generosity, and devotion to her family and friends. A member of the Greatest Generation, she was a "tough ole broad" in every sense and very proud of it.

The family would like to thank Encompass Rehabilitation, Saad's Home Health, Merit Health (6th floor), Kindred Hospice, and David Riemann. In lieu of flowers, Mamie requested that donations be made to or the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, September 6, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, with a visitation for friends and family from 10:30 AM until the service. Burial will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
Download Now