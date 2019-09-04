|
|
Mamie Moore Montague
1921- 2019
Biloxi, MS
Mamie Moore Montague, age 98, of Biloxi, passed away on August 30, 2019.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi with a visitation for family and friends from 10:30 AM until the service. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019