Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Burial
Following Services
Biloxi National Cemetery
Mamie Montague


1921 - 2019
Mamie Montague Obituary
Mamie Moore Montague

1921- 2019

Biloxi, MS

Mamie Moore Montague, age 98, of Biloxi, passed away on August 30, 2019.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi with a visitation for family and friends from 10:30 AM until the service. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
