Mandy Marie (Ziegler) Kinnaird
Youngwood
Mandy Marie (Ziegler) Kinnaird of Youngwood, PA died Saturday, March 7, 2020, about 430 PM of liver disease.
Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean at a future date.
Mandy attended Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, TX, graduating at the top of her class in May of 1998. Mandy was an avid tennis player and loved the beach and ocean.
She is survived by her son, Austyn Michael Kinnaird also of Youngwood, PA
Her remains are cared for by Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Avenue, Avonmore, PA 15618. Phone: (724) 697-4544
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 11, 2020