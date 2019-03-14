The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Manuel Lorona


Manuel Lorona Obituary
Manuel "Manny" Lorona

1927 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Manuel "Manny" Lorona, 91, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Biloxi.

Mr. Lorona was born July 7, 1927 in Yuma, AZ. He graduated from Yuma High School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science Degree. Mr. Lorona served in the U.S. Air Force from August 1946 through July 1968, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He enjoyed a second career as an educator from 1972 to 1988 teaching at Nichols Jr. High and Biloxi High School. He was a past member of Toast Masters International, President of the PTO at Nativity BVM Elementary. Mr. Lorona was an avid golfer and accomplished carpenter. He was a devoted father and grandfather and immensely enjoyed participating in his grandchildren's activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herminia and Manuel O. Lorona; and his siblings, Hortense French, Rita Huling and Lambert Lorona.

Mr. Lorona's survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Elinor H. Lorona; his daughters, Sharon Trippe and Karen Lorona; his grandchildren, Taylor (Tyler) Bertrand, Jeremy (Samantha) Trippe and Raymond Ellis, III; his sister, Amelia "Chuchi" McMorris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Kare In Home Hospice and his caregiver, Joanne Burdine.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to Nativity School Foundation, P.O. Box 453, Biloxi, MS 39533-0453.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
