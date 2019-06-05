Manuel "Johnny" P. Mabanta



1940 - 2019



Long Beach



Manuel "Johnny" Padua Mabanta, from Baguio, Philippines, joined our Lord peacefully on May 31st at home with his family.



Johnny and his wife of 50 years, Ester, have five children: John, Marie, Margaricia, AnnaMarie, and Estelita. They also have 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Michael, Alex, Aidan, William, Emma, Isabel, Nile, Daxx, Ava, and Faith, and countless nieces and nephews.



After marrying in the Philippines, Johnny joined the Navy, and Ester followed him to the U.S. He was a Naval Chief and retired after 26 years of military service. Johnny obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi while working full-time at Logicon/Northrop Grumman. He was a devoted and devout member of the Catholic church and the Knights of Columbus. Among his favorite loves (besides Ester) was golf, which he played whenever he could.



Johnny affected us with his infectious smile and friendliness. He will always be remembered for his faithfulness to God and the love he shared with his family and friends. Ang tatay namin ay walang katumbas...wala siyang kaparis!!! We will miss you!



A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the service.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Commission Road in Long Beach is proudly serving the family.



Offer condolences, photos and memories at www.riemannfamily.com



Interment will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery Published in The Sun Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary