Manuel Mora Moreno



1929-2019



Long Beach



Manuel Mora Moreno, a longtime resident of Long Beach, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on February 12, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris G. Moreno and his parents, Manuel and Lupe Moreno.



Survivors include his four children, Donna Lee (Michael) Szkolnik, Patricia Ann (Rick) Baker, Mark Anthony (Cathy) Moreno, and Melissa Jane Dodson; his nine grandchildren, Shaun (Kate) Szkolnik, Melissa (Jeffrey) Barnett, Sara (Nicholas) Pendleton, Joshua (Alli) Baker, Jessica Baker, Amanda Moreno Pippen, Jared Moreno, Nickolas Moreno, and Daisy Dodson; eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Mr. Moreno served proudly in the United States Air Force for 24 years. He had a combined 57 years of military and civil service before his retirement from Keesler Air Force Base in 2005. He was a military ground radar instructor from 1974-1980 and taught the Personnel and Communications Operations course from 1980-1991 before returning to the radio course as a Master instructor from 1991-2005. While at Keesler Air Force Base he met and married the love of his life, Doris Allen, in 1951. They enjoyed 64 years together raising their family and traveling the world with the Air Force. He was a long time member of North Long Beach Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling, photography, RC modeling and was an avid Ham radio operator.



The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to the staffs of Gulfport Care Center, Collins State Veterans Home and Canon Hospice in Gulfport for the care of their father.



A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach, MS from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The graveside service will be at 2:30 PM at Long Beach City Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 15, 2019