|
|
Marc B. Wise
January 30, 1972 - August 9, 2019
Claymont
Marc B. Wise, 47, resident of Claymont, DE passed away tragically on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was taken from this life much too soon, through no fault of his own, as the pedestrian victim of a motor vehicle accident. Marc was born on January 30, 1972 in Gulfport, MS and remained on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for most of his childhood. His teenage years were spent in North Brunswick, NJ where he graduated from high school in 1991, going on to join the United States Marine Corp where he proudly served his country oversees during Desert Storm, along with becoming a star member of the USMC Wrestling Team.
For the majority of his adult life, Marc had made his home in Claymont, DE with his best friend and lifelong companion, Stacy Ann Suhr and their sons, David Matthew Wise (18) and Aaron Jacob Wise (15). Marc was a dedicated father, brother, and son. He was a hard worker who took pride in all he did and an avid fan of the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed working with computers, shooting pool, playing poker and spending time with his family. Marc was an outgoing, charismatic charmer who never met a stranger. He had a love for learning new things and would study endlessly to satisfy his need to know. His philosophy in life was not to try but to do and he did.
In addition to Stacy and his boys, he is survived by two brothers, David Michael Wise and his wife, Tamara of Lyma, OH, Christopher Matthew Wise and his wife, Julie of Biloxi, MS, two sisters, Michelle Leigh Fowler and her husband, Dallas of Kiln, MS and Bernadette Oliver and her husband, Louis of Kiln, MS along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernil B. Wise, mother, Burla O. Seger, stepfather, Michael J. Seger and his niece, Alyssa Christine Wise.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE with visitation from 3pm-4pm followed by a Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate any and all donations to go towards the education and future needs of Marc's children. https://www.gofundme.com/a-father-taken-too-soon
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 13, 2019