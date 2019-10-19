|
Marc Joseph David, Sr.
October 19, 1965 ~ October 17, 2019
Ocean Springs
After a hard fight against pancreatic cancer, Marc Joseph David Sr., 53, of Ocean Springs, MS was called home to be with his Father in Heaven on the afternoon of October 17, 2019. Marc spent his final moments cradled in his wife's loving arms, with his three children at his bedside. Those final moments were full of indescribable love and peace, until God sent His angels to finally bring Marc home. Marc's family is comforted knowing that he is no longer suffering and is in the presence of the Lord.
Marc was born and raised in Biloxi, MS. He spent his younger days making cherished memories with family and friends in his Windsor Park neighborhood. Those Windsor Park days made a big impact on his life. Last fall, he bought a beautiful home that was built in the old park he used to play in as a boy. He knew he wanted to spend the rest of his days in a place that meant so much to him and which held all of his childhood memories.
God made Marc an exceptional man, who genuinely loved everyone and truly made a difference in the lives of others. The simple things in life honestly always meant the most to him. He absolutely loved the month of October-his birthday, the feel of a cool fall morning, the leaves changing colors, college football, being outdoors, a good cup of coffee, and being warm and cozy with his family at home.
More than anything, he loved God and his family. Marc spent every day of his life caring for his family, making sure everyone was happy and taken care of, and making sure everyone knew how much he loved them. He was one of a kind in the way he treated and loved others. Marc was the most selfless man you would ever meet, and God's love shined through him in everything he did. He enjoyed worshipping the Lord with his church family at First Baptist Church of Vancleave.
When Marc was first diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last December, everyone asked why God would allow something like that to happen to such a good, loving Christian man. Throughout the entire journey, Marc said he felt like God was using him to change the lives of others. He said he felt that his suffering would bring others closer to God and even if it was just one person, it would all still be worth it. He was truly a man of God and was the best example of what a man should be. He was a life changing inspiration to everyone who was blessed enough to know him.
Marc is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 33 years, Mrs. Kimberly David; their three children, Bridgette Ellison, Krystal Jordan, and Marc David Jr., along with their families; and Marc's two precious grandsons, Camden Ellison and Christian Jordan. Marc is also survived by his mother, Jean David; his sister, Lisa Hacker; and his brothers, Jeff and Tony David. Marc was also the proud uncle of 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tony David; his four grandparents, Paul Thomas, Iva Mae Thomas, Germaine David, and Lillian David; as well as his three uncles.
During the last 10 months, he was blown away by the outpouring of love and support from everyone. He was amazed and genuinely humbled by how many people loved him. His repeatedly told his wife, "I never knew I was loved by so many people". His family would like to thank everyone for their spiritual, physical, financial, and emotional support during Marc's fight. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that everyone please make a donation to The Ballard House, where Marc and his wife stayed, during his trips to MD Anderson. You can donate online, by phone, or mail. The address is The Ballard House 21421 Cinco Park Rd. Katy, TX 77450.
Visitation will be held on his birthday on Saturday, October 19, 2019, where friends can visit at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Avenue, from 9-11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am in the chapel.
Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery in Ocean Springs. Memories and photographs may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 19, 2019