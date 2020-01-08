|
|
Marcella Nanda
Marconi Pelfrey
1932 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Marcella Nanda Marconi Pelfrey, age 87, of Vancleave, MS, passed away, peacefully at home, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and pets.
Marcella was born in Calcutta, India and a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Vancleave.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Pelfrey and parents, Thomas and Phyllis Marconi.
Survivors include three daughters, Zeena (Barry) Brooks of Colorado,
Romeena (Lawrence) Hill and Jovana (Bob) Grace, two sons, Thomas (Annette) Pelfrey and Carlo (Shelly) Pelfrey, all of Vancleave, MS, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, from 10 am until 11am, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, followed by an 11:30am graveside service in D'Iberville Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to .
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020