Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
D'Iberville Memorial Park Cemetery
1932 - 2020
Marcella Pelfrey Obituary
Marcella Nanda

Marconi Pelfrey

1932 ~ 2020

Vancleave

Marcella Nanda Marconi Pelfrey, age 87, of Vancleave, MS, passed away, peacefully at home, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and pets.

Marcella was born in Calcutta, India and a member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Vancleave.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Pelfrey and parents, Thomas and Phyllis Marconi.

Survivors include three daughters, Zeena (Barry) Brooks of Colorado,

Romeena (Lawrence) Hill and Jovana (Bob) Grace, two sons, Thomas (Annette) Pelfrey and Carlo (Shelly) Pelfrey, all of Vancleave, MS, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, from 10 am until 11am, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, followed by an 11:30am graveside service in D'Iberville Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to .

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
