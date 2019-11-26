Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Marcia Huebner


1954 - 2019
Marcia Huebner Obituary
Marcia Lou Huebner

1954 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Marcia Lou Huebner, age 65, passed away on November 24, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

She is survived by three children, Kelly Burns (Maria) of Tuckerton, NJ, Kenneth VanLenten of Gulfport, Tessey Bauers of Gulfport; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

She was born in West Virginia and has lived in New Jersey and Gulfport, MS. According the her family, she was a "Tough Old Bird".

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport served the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
