Marcia Lou Huebner
1954 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Marcia Lou Huebner, age 65, passed away on November 24, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
She is survived by three children, Kelly Burns (Maria) of Tuckerton, NJ, Kenneth VanLenten of Gulfport, Tessey Bauers of Gulfport; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
She was born in West Virginia and has lived in New Jersey and Gulfport, MS. According the her family, she was a "Tough Old Bird".
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport served the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019