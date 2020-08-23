1/1
Marcus Hill
1965 - 2020
Marcus Ray "Mark" Hill, Jr.

April 7, 1965 ~ August 14, 2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Marcus Ray "Mark" Hill, Jr., age 55, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on August 14, 2020.

Mark was a native of Pascagoula. In his youth, he enjoyed growing up on the Pascagoula River and all it had to offer. He also enjoyed traveling, roller skating and fishing. He lived and worked many of his early years in Southern California, where in his youth, he won many fitness and skating awards.

Mark was an exceptional flooring design and installation craftsman. One of his many local projects was the flooring in the Magnolia Park Elementary School.

Mark had his own way of lighting up a room with his smile, quick wit, and humor. He had a magnetic personality and attracted friends easily. He was very well read and studied many philosophies during his lifetime, enjoying deep discussions, and exploring other's ideologies.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Rose Nelson; paternal grandparents, James E. and Mae Hill; and maternal grandparents, Sibley and Rachael Catherine "PDot" Nelson.

He is survived by his father, Marcus Ray Hill, Sr. (Flinda); brother, Jonathon Hill, Sr.; wife, Darlene D. Hill; son, Marcus Ray Hill, III of California; daughter, Haley Hill; grandsons, Alexander Romeo Marcus Coello-Hill and Johan Samuel Rivera-Hill of Ocean Springs; niece, Jasmine Rain Hill; nephew, Jonathon Lowrey Hill, Jr.; and longtime companion, Amy Bourgeois.

Mark was a kind soul who meant no harm to anyone. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ocean Springs. The family asks for any donations to be made to The Lord is My Help or The Home of Grace.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign the register book at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
August 22, 2020
John and Lisa Nelson
Friend
August 23, 2020
