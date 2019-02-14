Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Margaret Brooks Obituary
Margaret Louise Brooks

1922-2019

Brandon

Margaret Louise Brooks passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, just a few days before her 97th birthday.

Margaret was born February 20, 1922 in Salem, Illinois. She moved several times with her husband, Cecil as they traveled with the military, and they settled in Gulfport, MS. She was a homemaker for most of her life, but did work for a few years with State Farm in the insurance industry. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She loved exercising and was known to wear out her exercise bikes. Margaret spent many years delivering meals with Feed My Sheep and took pride in serving and helping others. Friends counted on her and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed her role as "Mam Maw" and loved her grandsons dearly. Her last few years were spent in Brandon, MS, where she enjoyed seeing her "handsome" great-grandsons, telling stories about her childhood and the love of her life, Cecil, and making friends in her assisted living home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cecil Brooks. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn McGinn (Charlie) of Gulfport, MS; her grandsons, Brett Jenkins of Gulfport, MS, and Brooks Jenkins (Emily) of Brandon, MS; and her great grandsons, Carter, Jake, and Zach Jenkins also of Brandon, MS.

Please join the family for visitation at 8:00 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. Graveside services with follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 9:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Feed My Sheep in Gulfport or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
