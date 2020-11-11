Margaret Jane Dixon
1944 - 2020
Biloxi
Margaret Jane "Memaw" Dixon, age 76, of Biloxi, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Biloxi.
Ms. Dixon was born in Natchitoches, LA and attended Istrouma High School. She worked at a casino and was Mom to all. Her hobbies and interests were kids, kids and more kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot Claude Smith and Viola Witty Smith; her son Gene Dixon; spouse Doyle Richard Dixon; sister Kitty Lou Smith and a brother Roy Elliot Smith. She is survived by her children Scott Dixon, Charlie Adamczak, Kim Breaux, Mike Dixon, Kelly Dixon, Chris Dixon and Ashly Bostwick; siblings Richard Smith and Mary Poole; grandchildren Dean Dixon, Tedd Dixon, Michael Dixon, Kayleen Cordeiro, Jacob Cordeiro and Ryleigh Dixon McCulley; and great grandchild Rigby Dixon.
There will be committal service on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Biloxi, MS.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport, is honored to serve the Dixon family.
View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com
.