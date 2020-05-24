Margaret Doggett Smith
Pascagoula
Margaret Doggett Smith, age 89, of Pascagoula, MS, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on May 18, 2020. Further information can be found at O'Bryant O'Keefe Funeral Home. www.obryantokeefe.com
Pascagoula
Margaret Doggett Smith, age 89, of Pascagoula, MS, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on May 18, 2020. Further information can be found at O'Bryant O'Keefe Funeral Home. www.obryantokeefe.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.