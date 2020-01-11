|
Margaret Victoria Lee
Sep 14, 1926 -- Jan 1, 2020
Morristown, TN
Margaret Victoria Lee, 93, formerly of Ocean Springs, died January 1 in Morristown, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband Robert Emmett Lee. She is survived by daughters Janice (Tracy) Franklin of New Market, TN and Dharma Lynne Fuller of Albuquerque, NM, 4 gandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at the National Veterans Cemetery in Biloxi at a later date. If you would like to be informed of the projected date and time, contact Janice Franklin at (228) 365-4179.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020