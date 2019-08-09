|
Margaret Lewis
1939-2019
Escatawpa
Margaret Lewis passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Pascagoula, MS
Margaret was born February 12, 1939 in Lexington, MS to Wesley and Margaret Aileen Rodgers. Margaret was a long time resident of Jackson County. She lived her life with zest and charisma. She was loved by all because of her kindness, and generosity, and her wonderful sense of humor. Those characteristics fit perfectly in sales in which she excelled at for many years. She enjoyed dancing with the young and old, knowing you only live once. This treasure of a lady certainly made every moment count. Her smile and zeal for life will be missed greatly. Her greatest treasures were her children, and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert E. Lewis;step-son, Robert Lewis, Jr.; brother, Clyde Rodgers; and aunts, Pauline Watson and Lorene Copeland.
She is survived by her children, John Wesley Tibbits of Big Point, MS, Deborah Sue Lambert (J.B.) of Moss Point, MS, Donald Leon Tibbits (Dawn) of Michigan, Margaret Aileen Tibbits-Brooks (Ed Griffin) of Vancleave, MS; special cousin, and friend Betty Wells of Pascagoula, MS; grandchildren, Keith Carr (Erica), Wesley Lambert, Joseph Lambert, Jessica Lambert, Anna Brooks-Buckley (Mark), Brett Brooks, Samuel Wynn, Cherish Griffin and Avarie Buckley; 14 great grandchildren and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral home with funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel with Bro Larry Darden officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2019