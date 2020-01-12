The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McLeod


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret McLeod Obituary
Margaret Maureen Reid McLeod

1947 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Margaret Maureen Reid McLeod, 72, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in Biloxi.

Mrs. McLeod was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and retired from Biloxi Walmart. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Fleur de Lis Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and BPOE 606. Mrs. McLeod enjoyed quilting and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton B. "Brent" McLeod, Jr.; and her parents, Otis and Mary Crosby Reid.

Mrs. McLeod's survivors include her children, Eva (Ray) Stockstill, Willie (Leslie) McLeod and James (Dawn) McLeod; her companion, Joseph Murphy and his children, James, Thomas and Lori; her grandchildren, Tiffany Tomlin, Kristopher Fultz, Justin Stockstill, Jeremy McLeod, Meaghan Anderson and Brandon Schoniwitz; and her great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Bethany, Alyssa, Madison, Brent and Cohen.

A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now