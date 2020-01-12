|
Margaret Maureen Reid McLeod
1947 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Margaret Maureen Reid McLeod, 72, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in Biloxi.
Mrs. McLeod was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and retired from Biloxi Walmart. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Fleur de Lis Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and BPOE 606. Mrs. McLeod enjoyed quilting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton B. "Brent" McLeod, Jr.; and her parents, Otis and Mary Crosby Reid.
Mrs. McLeod's survivors include her children, Eva (Ray) Stockstill, Willie (Leslie) McLeod and James (Dawn) McLeod; her companion, Joseph Murphy and his children, James, Thomas and Lori; her grandchildren, Tiffany Tomlin, Kristopher Fultz, Justin Stockstill, Jeremy McLeod, Meaghan Anderson and Brandon Schoniwitz; and her great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Bethany, Alyssa, Madison, Brent and Cohen.
A visitation will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
