Margaret Moore Hollister Wolfe,
Pascagoula
Margaret Moore Hollister Wolfe, 96, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Bee Hive in Starkville, Mississippi. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Visitation will be the day of the service from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Margaret Moore Hollister Wolfe, born in St. James, Louisiana to John "Jack" Jamison Hollister and Sallie Beauchamp Hollister August 24, 1922. Shortly thereafter she moved with her family to Pascagoula where she attended Beach School. She was a proud graduate of Pascagoula High School, class of 1940. She received multiple letters in basketball, track and cheerleading. Her Senior year Margaret Moore won Outstanding Senior Athlete.
After attending Business College in New Orleans she went to work for the United States Government. She worked in Pascagoula, Beaufort, SC, Biloxi and finally San Antonio. After retiring from Randolph Air Force Base she returned to South Pascagoula.
She was active in the PEO, First United Methodist Church, Tuesday Bridge Club, Wednesday Sewing Club and the Republican Party, serving as President of the Jackson County Republican Women's Club. She attended several Republican National Conventions proudly representing Jackson County and Mississippi. She lived in Pascagoula until she moved to Starkville, Mississippi last Fall to receive more attentive care at The Beehive. The family would like to thank Ann Pickett, and her family who were neighbors, true friends and Margaret Moore's "right arm".
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Captain George Jamison Hollister. She is survived by her two nephews Dr. John "Jack" Hollister and his wife Jan of Starkville and Stevens Hollister, and his wife Laura of Madison. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews as well as great, great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 8, 2019