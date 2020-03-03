Home

Margaret Nemec

Margaret Nemec Obituary
Margaret Cecilia (Vaughn) Nemec

1937 - 2020

Saucier

Margaret Cecilia (Vaughn) Nemec, 82 of Saucier, Mississippi, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Canon Hospice in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Godfrey James Nemec; her sons Brian V. Lake and Tony M. Lake; her sisters Barbara J. Felton and JoEllen Coplea.

Born in Oak Creek, Colorado, she was the daughter of Charles V. Vaughn and Rose M. Vogan. She graduated from High School in Oak Creek, Colorado. She retired as a Human Resources Assistant with the State of Oregon where she lived in Salem, OR and worked as a Nursing Assistant in northern California.

She loved gardening, flowers, birds watching, reading and was an avid walker and hiker. She traveled to many wonderful places and always tried to see family and friends along the way. She will be remembered for her kindness and big heart. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and she always wanted the best for her family.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa S. Ferrell of Bandon, Oregon; daughter Betty Jo Spiering (Bruce), Saucier, Mississippi; daughter Bobbi A. Jensen (Christopher), Stayton, Oregon and Denise M. Dentel, Salem, Oregon. She also leaves to cherish her loving memory 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
