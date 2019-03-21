The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Richards Obituary
Margaret Richards

1917 - 2019

Gautier

Margaret Mitchalk Richards, age 101, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Gautier.

She was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She enjoyed being outside and working in her garden.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Upton Richards; her two children, Joseph Donald Richards and Carole Louise Albright; and all of her siblings.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Paul "PJ" Watkins, who was her caregiver, Lisa Godsey, Carol Hahn, and Robert L. Werner.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
