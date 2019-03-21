|
Margaret Richards
1917 - 2019
Gautier
Margaret Mitchalk Richards, age 101, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Gautier.
She was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She enjoyed being outside and working in her garden.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Upton Richards; her two children, Joseph Donald Richards and Carole Louise Albright; and all of her siblings.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Paul "PJ" Watkins, who was her caregiver, Lisa Godsey, Carol Hahn, and Robert L. Werner.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019