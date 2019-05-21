Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Simmons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Simmons Obituary
Margaret Valentine Simmons

1928 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Margaret Valentine Simmons, age 90, of Pass Christian, passed away on May 19, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Ann Simmons, Donald Simmons, Jr., Janice Baxter (Denny), and Betsy Farris; a sister, Christine Svendsen (Robert); 2 brothers, Henry L. Valentine and William R. Valentine; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 24, 2019, from 3 – 4 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd., Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 pm in the church.

She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo, TX and later completed a degree in Addiction Counseling in Colorado. She worked for many years as a counselor in Biloxi and was later employed at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and discussing politics.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now