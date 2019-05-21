Margaret Valentine Simmons



1928 ~ 2019



Pass Christian



Margaret Valentine Simmons, age 90, of Pass Christian, passed away on May 19, 2019.



She is survived by her children, Ann Simmons, Donald Simmons, Jr., Janice Baxter (Denny), and Betsy Farris; a sister, Christine Svendsen (Robert); 2 brothers, Henry L. Valentine and William R. Valentine; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be on Thursday, May 24, 2019, from 3 – 4 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd., Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 pm in the church.



She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Amarillo, TX and later completed a degree in Addiction Counseling in Colorado. She worked for many years as a counselor in Biloxi and was later employed at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and discussing politics.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Thomas Catholic Church.



The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019