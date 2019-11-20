Home

Margie Barnett Umlor


1933 - 2019
Margie Barnett Umlor Obituary
Margie Barnett Umlor

Streator

Margie Barnett Umlor, 86 of Streator passed away Friday evening (Nov. 15, 2019) at OSF Center for Health, Streator.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in the Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi at a later date. Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Margie was born on November 8, 1933 in Carthage, MS to Nimocks and Martha Olive (James) Barnett. She married Kenneth Umlor on May 8, 1953. He passed away on November 16, 1998.

Surviving is daughter, Tina (Don) Horton Sr. of Streator, 5 grandchildren, Katrina (Johnny) Newell of Biloxi, MS, Cassandra Ainsworth of Streator, James Horton of Streator, Donald (Michelle) Horton, Jr., of Streator, and Racheal (Scott) Flavel of Fayetteville, NC., 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and sister, Helen (Jerry) Wisniewski of Biloxi, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Robert Ryans, Jr. and 7 brothers.

Margie graduated from Biloxi High School in 1951. She was a homemaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
