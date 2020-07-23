1/1
Margie Carney
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Margie Delaney Carney

1937 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Margie "Gran" Delaney Carney passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Dianne Carney Mozingo and son, Charles Gregory Carney.

Mrs. Carney is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Carney; son-in-law, Dan Mozingo; grandchildren, Trent Mozingo, Gregory D. Carney, Caroline Carney, and Victor Paul Polito, Kimberly Dawn Mozingo, and Tamara Joy Mozingo.

A devoted member of First Baptist Church Gulfport, she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and watching college football. Her fur babies were always near.

A graveside service will be help at 10 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport. Due to Covid-19 state mandates, outdoor participation is limited to 20 people.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
July 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
