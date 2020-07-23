Margie Delaney Carney
1937 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Margie "Gran" Delaney Carney passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Dianne Carney Mozingo and son, Charles Gregory Carney.
Mrs. Carney is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Carney; son-in-law, Dan Mozingo; grandchildren, Trent Mozingo, Gregory D. Carney, Caroline Carney, and Victor Paul Polito, Kimberly Dawn Mozingo, and Tamara Joy Mozingo.
A devoted member of First Baptist Church Gulfport, she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and watching college football. Her fur babies were always near.
A graveside service will be help at 10 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport. Due to Covid-19 state mandates, outdoor participation is limited to 20 people.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com