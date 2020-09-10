1/1
Margie Ladner
1928 - 2020
Margie Valley Peterson Ladner

1928 ~ 2020

Pass Christian

Margie Valley Peterson Ladner found eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 92 years old. She passed peacefully while holding her son's hand with many family members and friends close by. Margie was born February 14, 1928 to parents Florian and Margaret Peterson. She was a lifelong resident of Pass Christian, MS and attended Dedeaux School as a child.

In the past, Margie could be found working at Movie Star in Poplarville, MS or at the Pass Christian Garment Factory. She then found a love for watching children as a nanny where she became "Big Mama" to many.

Margie loved mowing grass, dancing, telling stories, Mardi Gras, and people. To those that did not know her as "Big Mama," she was known as "Aunt Margie," even if they were not related. She is remembered most for her unfiltered opinions, fun personality, and never meeting a stranger. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and would often be seen in the kitchen at church events.

She was blessed with many friends that cared for, checked in, and filled her last month's/days with love, and the family would like to send a sincere thanks to those friends.

Margie is reunited in death with her husband, Clayton Ladner; parents, Florian and Margaret Peterson; siblings, Billy Joe Peterson, Flora Peterson Roper, Juanita Peterson Allison; and son, Raymond Ladner.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Janie Ladner; son, Phillip Ladner; grandson, Mark (Lisa) Ladner; 3 great grandsons, Clay Ladner, Ray Ladner, and James Braxton; and an extended group of family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pass Christian, MS on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a mass of Christian will be celebrated at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at her final resting place next to her parents, husband, and son in Alphonse Malley Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Pass Christian is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church be made in Margie Ladner's honor.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
In sympathy and loving memory you will be missed by the many people you touched ,those you helped, and prayed for when ever
they needed you.We were blessed to have known such a wise, generous and funny lady. RIP "Miss Margie"
James and Tanya Walker
Friend
September 8, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shannon Stephenson
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
