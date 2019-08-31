|
|
Margie McNair
1943 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Margie McNair, age 75, passed away on August 29, 2019 at her niece's home in Biloxi.
Margie was born and raised in Biloxi and attended Biloxi High School. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed singing and believed that her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Heinrick Drieling and Jamesina Smith Drieling; her son, Leonard Wayne Reid; granddaughter, Megan Ann Clark; great-grandson, Zander Wright; and six siblings, Henrieta Flickner, Joyce Wright, Emma Jean Eden, George Drieling, Henry Drieling and John Drieling.
She is survived by her husband, Randall McNair; eight children, Sherry Baran (Joe) of Gautier, Tracey Lynn McNair of Biloxi, Jackie Soden (Clay) of Tupelo, Johnny McNair of Lafayette, Randy Reid (Marie) of Biloxi, Sean McNair of Biloxi, D.J. McNair (Patricia) of Mobile, Chris McNair of Biloxi; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Drieling of Latimer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Interment will be at Woolmarket Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 31, 2019