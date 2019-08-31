Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie McNair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie McNair


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie McNair Obituary
Margie McNair

1943 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Margie McNair, age 75, passed away on August 29, 2019 at her niece's home in Biloxi.

Margie was born and raised in Biloxi and attended Biloxi High School. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed singing and believed that her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Heinrick Drieling and Jamesina Smith Drieling; her son, Leonard Wayne Reid; granddaughter, Megan Ann Clark; great-grandson, Zander Wright; and six siblings, Henrieta Flickner, Joyce Wright, Emma Jean Eden, George Drieling, Henry Drieling and John Drieling.

She is survived by her husband, Randall McNair; eight children, Sherry Baran (Joe) of Gautier, Tracey Lynn McNair of Biloxi, Jackie Soden (Clay) of Tupelo, Johnny McNair of Lafayette, Randy Reid (Marie) of Biloxi, Sean McNair of Biloxi, D.J. McNair (Patricia) of Mobile, Chris McNair of Biloxi; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Drieling of Latimer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. Interment will be at Woolmarket Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now