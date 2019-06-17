Marguerite Stephanie Welch Bass



1934 ~ 2019



Long Beach



Marguerite Stephanie Welch Bass, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Stephanie was born August 5, 1934 in Laurel, Mississippi to Robert Brewer "Boley" Welch and Marguerite Stephens Welch, who preceded her in death. She has also been preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Earl "Bobby" Bass, Sr., her sister, Nancy Welch Spayde, brother, James William "Bill" Welch, sister-in-law, Norma Reinike "Pum" Welch, brother-in-law, Phillip Joseph "JP" Bass, and sister-in-law, Norma Randolph Bass. She is survived by her five sons, Robert Jr. (Becky), David (Joretta), John (Sharon), Steve (Susan), and Jim; grandchildren, Robert III (Laura), Stephanie (Robert), Brent (Rye-Leigh), Phillip, Kyle, Tanner, Derek, and Ryan (Jenna); and great-grandchildren Ella, Dallas, Charlotte, Nolan, Autumn, and Sawyer; grandpup Libby, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Stephanie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her world centered around her family and she adopted a very broad definition of the term throughout her life, adding many more "sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters" along the way. Stephanie thoroughly enjoyed people and anyone entering her world was assured of a deep and devoted relationship. She was a caregiver to many people, often taking shut-in friends and relatives on shopping outings or rides for the pleasure of their company. She was a shark-like bridge player who attained Life Master status over 20 years ago. The game was a true outlet for her, allowing her to meet many new friends and exercise her keen mind. Stephanie was the unofficial historian of the family, remembering people, dates, and birthdates without any reference to notes.



She retired from Lamar Advertising as Office Manager in the company's Gulfport office in 1996, starting with the company when it was Crawford Advertising, owned by the Shannon Waller family. In retirement, she and Bobby travelled through most of the United States and to many parts of Canada, and they were able to take a very memorable trip to Ireland as well.



Stephanie was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Long Beach for over 60 years. She became a Catholic as a convert in her 20s, and while she understood God is not Catholic, Baptist, Methodist, or any other particular religion, she found her pathway to God and Jesus Christ through her Catholic faith. She was an optimist, a mother confessor, and a wonderful, kind, gracious person covered with strength and dignity. She will be missed.



Her family would like to thank the many caregivers who made final months of her life so much more comfortable, Pam Fortner, Christi Cuevas, Tammie Ladner, Doug Bozlee, and Cindy Reeder of Deaconess Home Health and Shannon Shorey and Regina of Deaconess Hospice Care, and the physicians, nurses, and technicians of Memorial Hospital, including Dr. Allison Wall, Dr. Stephanie Fusell, Dr. Azar, nurses Julie, Haley, Christina, Elise, Jamie, Tamara, Amanda, and April, and technicians Millie, Tykina, and Reva.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10 am – 12 noon at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon in the church. She will be buried in Long Beach Cemetery alongside her husband.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor with the .



Published in The Sun Herald on June 17, 2019