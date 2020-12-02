Maria "Vicky" Fuentes
March 6, 1933 - November 27, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Our precious BoBo "Vicky" went to be with the Lord and her husband, Steve Fuentes; her daughter, Helen Fuentes Peaks; and her son-in-law, Chips Peaks on November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Lupe Morales; her daughter, Virginia Overstreet; her son-in-law, James Overstreet; and her grandchildren, Stephen and Alfa Feagins, T.J. Benefield, and Samantha Overstreet.
Our beloved BoBo brought so much joy and love to our lives. She never met a stranger and brightened the room with her beautiful smile. She loved her family, giving all as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Extended Hands Assembly of God, 16427 Shaw Road, Gulfport, 39503, with a visitation from 4:00 PM until the service. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com