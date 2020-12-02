1/1
Maria "Vicky" Fuentes
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria "Vicky" Fuentes
March 6, 1933 - November 27, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Our precious BoBo "Vicky" went to be with the Lord and her husband, Steve Fuentes; her daughter, Helen Fuentes Peaks; and her son-in-law, Chips Peaks on November 27, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Lupe Morales; her daughter, Virginia Overstreet; her son-in-law, James Overstreet; and her grandchildren, Stephen and Alfa Feagins, T.J. Benefield, and Samantha Overstreet.
Our beloved BoBo brought so much joy and love to our lives. She never met a stranger and brightened the room with her beautiful smile. She loved her family, giving all as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Extended Hands Assembly of God, 16427 Shaw Road, Gulfport, 39503, with a visitation from 4:00 PM until the service. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Extended Hands Assembly of God
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Extended Hands Assembly of God
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved