Maria "Vicky" FuentesMarch 6, 1933 - November 27, 2020Gulfport, Mississippi - Our precious BoBo "Vicky" went to be with the Lord and her husband, Steve Fuentes; her daughter, Helen Fuentes Peaks; and her son-in-law, Chips Peaks on November 27, 2020.She is survived by her sister, Lupe Morales; her daughter, Virginia Overstreet; her son-in-law, James Overstreet; and her grandchildren, Stephen and Alfa Feagins, T.J. Benefield, and Samantha Overstreet.Our beloved BoBo brought so much joy and love to our lives. She never met a stranger and brightened the room with her beautiful smile. She loved her family, giving all as a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.The funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Extended Hands Assembly of God, 16427 Shaw Road, Gulfport, 39503, with a visitation from 4:00 PM until the service. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Biloxi National Cemetery.