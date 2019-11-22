Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
MARSHALL LIFE CENTER
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Garden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Garden


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Garden Obituary
Maria Rocha Gardner

6/12/1931 - 11/17/2019

Gulfport, MS

Maria Rocha Gardner, 88, passed away on November 17, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi at the home of her eldest daughter. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Irma Gardner; and her siblings Consuelo Soto, and Francisca Solorzano.

Maria was born on June 12, 1931, in Durango, Mexico. She was a remarkable cook and a talented seamstress. She deeply loved her family and friends. She was known for her compassion and love for animals. She lived a faithful life and loved God with all her heart, soul, and mind.

Maria is survived by her three children, Aurora (David) Black, Manuel Gardner, and Gloria (Victor) Hoover; grandchildren Anna (James) Perkins, Michelle Fallad, Victoria (Blaine) Fountain, Michael Gardner, Amanda Gardner and Olivia Hoover; great-grandchildren Keith Zander, Kirsten Zander, Jacob Bundy, Alexandria Bundy and Finley Fountain; and siblings Esteban Rocha and Margarita Hernandez.

Memorial Service will be 11 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at MARSHALL LIFE CENTER IN Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -