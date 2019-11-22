|
|
Maria Rocha Gardner
6/12/1931 - 11/17/2019
Gulfport, MS
Maria Rocha Gardner, 88, passed away on November 17, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi at the home of her eldest daughter. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Irma Gardner; and her siblings Consuelo Soto, and Francisca Solorzano.
Maria was born on June 12, 1931, in Durango, Mexico. She was a remarkable cook and a talented seamstress. She deeply loved her family and friends. She was known for her compassion and love for animals. She lived a faithful life and loved God with all her heart, soul, and mind.
Maria is survived by her three children, Aurora (David) Black, Manuel Gardner, and Gloria (Victor) Hoover; grandchildren Anna (James) Perkins, Michelle Fallad, Victoria (Blaine) Fountain, Michael Gardner, Amanda Gardner and Olivia Hoover; great-grandchildren Keith Zander, Kirsten Zander, Jacob Bundy, Alexandria Bundy and Finley Fountain; and siblings Esteban Rocha and Margarita Hernandez.
Memorial Service will be 11 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at MARSHALL LIFE CENTER IN Biloxi, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2019