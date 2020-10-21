Maria Siomara Recio Vesa
1935 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Maria Siomara Recio Vesa, age 85, of Biloxi, MS, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Mrs. Vesa was a native of Camaguey, Cuba and a resident of Biloxi, MS for 58 years. Maria was heavily involved in her church, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, as a Eucharistic minister and on the Peace Committee. She also created Magnificat, a Christian women's ministry. She also started a ministry for the children and residents of South Mississippi Regional Center which included monthly masses. Maria also loved cooking, her garden, and her beloved poodles. Above all she loved spending time with family.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Antonio G. Vesa; her parents, Alejandro F. Recio and Clara Recio; and her sisters, Yolanda Rodriquez Madiedo, Sonia Pardon, and Enriqueta Alayon.
Maria is survived by her children, Tony Vesa and Alexander Vesa; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Hunter Vesa and Anthony Wayne Vesa.
The family prefers donations be made to the South Mississippi Regional Center, 1170 W. Railroad Street, Long Beach, MS 39560.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Park.
