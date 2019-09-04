|
|
Marian Luckett Lion
1932 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Marian Luckett Lion was born in Canton, MS, January 28, 1932 and returned to her Heavenly Father September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Karl Lion, her son, Oliver Karl Lion, Jr., her parents, Erasmus Oliver and Catherine Cecelia (Sulm) Luckett, her brother, William Luckett (Jean Crady); her sisters, Katherine Switzer (Roy), Dot Dowdle (Amos), Jean Luckett, and Dibbus McGowan (Pat).
Marian is survived by her sisters, Mildred Carns and Margie Ray (Wiley); her children, Marian Schrum (Steve), Lisa Bryant (Ray), David Lion and Paul Lion (Kerry); her grandchildren Brian Schrum, Cassie Mendrop (Will) and Becca Bryant; her step grandchildren, Jessica Gross (Brad), Courtney Watts (Anthony) and Garrett Caldarelli; her step great grandchild, Cooper Gross; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marian served our community through countless organizations. She was president of the following: Gulfport Junior Auxiliary, Gulfport Junior Women's Club, Harrison County , Long Beach Middle School PTO, Long Beach High School PTO, and Mid Century Club. She served as Grand Marshall and secretary of the Long Beach Carnival Association, a member of the Gulfport Woman's Club and Long Beach Community Action Agency Board. She was a charter member, membership chairman, and secretary of the Long Beach Historical Society. Marian served on the board of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society for over 50 years and was the long-time treasurer. She was a Metropolitan Dinner Club Director and youth court volunteer.
She was honored by the MS Federation of Women's Clubs as the State Club Woman of the Year and awarded the 25 Year Volunteer Award by the MS .
A devout Catholic and an active member in all aspects of St. Thomas Catholic Church and School, she served as president of the St. Thomas School Mother's Club, secretary of the St. Thomas Parish Council, and member of the St. Thomas School Board. She has been a faithful volunteer with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
If you wish to make a memorial gift in honor of Marian Lion, some of her favorite charities are the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of St. Thomas, St. Thomas Life Teen and Edge, or Feed My Sheep.
The family would like to thank the compassionate medical staff of Select Specialty Hospital and Memorial Hospital, as well as Father Cuddy, Father James and Sister Consilio for their loving care shown to our Mother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach, on Saturday, September 7, at 10 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am. Burial will follow at Long Beach City Cemetery.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th St, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019