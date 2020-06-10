Marie Covacevich
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Kuluz Covacevich

1932 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Marie Kuluz Covacevich entered into eternal rest late in the evening on June 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Covacevich. She is survived by her children, Jo Lyn Hitt (Morris), TJ Covacevich (Linda McDaniel) and Lisa Covacevich (Charlie Roberts); her seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosalie Kuluz Galle.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul at the parish of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved