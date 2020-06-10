Marie Kuluz Covacevich
1932 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Marie Kuluz Covacevich entered into eternal rest late in the evening on June 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Covacevich. She is survived by her children, Jo Lyn Hitt (Morris), TJ Covacevich (Linda McDaniel) and Lisa Covacevich (Charlie Roberts); her seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosalie Kuluz Galle.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul at the parish of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
1932 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Marie Kuluz Covacevich entered into eternal rest late in the evening on June 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Covacevich. She is survived by her children, Jo Lyn Hitt (Morris), TJ Covacevich (Linda McDaniel) and Lisa Covacevich (Charlie Roberts); her seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Rosalie Kuluz Galle.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul at the parish of your choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.