Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Ave.
Biloxi, MS
Marie Gaudin Obituary
Marie L. Gaudin

1927 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Marie L. Gaudin, 92, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Joseph Gaudin, Sr.; her son, Roger J. Gaudin, Jr.; and her daughter, Mary Gaudin.

Mrs. Gaudin's survivors include her daughter, Diane Gaudin Enke; her sons, John Gaudin and David Gaudin; eight grandchildren, Donald D. Enke, Deanna Enke Gotch, Heather Gaudin Paterson, Christopher Gaudin, Erica Leigh Gaudin, Joseph Comunale, Jonathan Gaudin and Ashley Marie Gaudin; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am followed by an 11:00 am graveside service at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
